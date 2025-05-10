Peach Pit Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 10th, 2025 - 11:23 PM

Indie pop band Peach Pit is extending their 2025 schedule by adding 20 U.S. cities to their Fall Quest tour later this year. This comes in addition to their U.S. tour dates with indie rock singer, Briston Maroney starting on May 20 in Philadelphia, PA and ending on June 26 in Toronto, ON. Tickets for the North American Tour with Briston Maroney are on sale now and can be purchased on the band’s official website.

Fans looking to purchase tickets for the newly announced Fall Quest Tour dates will have to wait a little longer. Peach Pit’s fan club members will have access to an exclusive artist pre-sale starting on May 13 at 10 AM local time. Local pre-sales will then open on May 14 at 10 AM local time. Additionally, Spotify will host a Fans First pre-sale on May 15 at 10 AM local time. As for the general public, tickets will go on sale on May 16 at 10 AM local time. More information about the tickets can be found here.

In addition to their upcoming tour, the band has released an Expansion Pack of their 2024 album, Magpie which can be viewed here. The expansion pack offers eight alternative versions of songs, a cover and a new song titled, “Tell Me You Love Me.” Peach Pit fans have plenty to look forward to, especially with the band’s newly added tour dates which can be found below.

Peach Pit North American Tour With Briston Maroney:

05/20 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

05/22 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY SOLD OUT

05/23 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY SOLD OUT

05/25 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sterling Heights, MI

05/26 – Everwise Amphitheater – Indianapolis, IN

05/28 – BMO Pavilion – Milwaukee, WI

05/29 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

05/30 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

06/01 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

06/03 – Sandy City Amphitheater – Sandy, UT SOLD OUT

06/05 – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA

06/06 – Deer Lake Park – Festival Lawn – Burnaby, BC

06/07 – McMenamins Edgefield – Troutdale, OR

06/10 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

6/11 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

6/13 – Petco Park – San Diego, CA

6/14 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

6/16 – Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TX

6/17 – Gilley’s Dallas – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX

6/18 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX

6/20 – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA

6/21 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC

6/22 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

6/24 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

6/25 – The Green at Shelburne Museum – Shelburne, VT

6/26 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

Additional Fall Quest Tour Dates:

09/12 – State Theatre Portland – Portland, ME

9/13 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

9/15 – Buffalo Riverworks – Buffalo, NY

9/16 – The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

9/17 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

9/19 – House of Blues – Cleveland – Cleveland, OH

9/20 – Kemba Live! – Columbus, OH

9/21 – The Pageant – Saint Louis, MO

9/23 – Val Air Ballroom – West Des Moines, IA

9/24 – Rose Park – Columbia, MO

9/26 – Iron City – Birmingham, AL

9/27 – House of Blues New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

9/29 – House of Blues Orlando – Orlando, FL

10/1 – Revolution – Fort Lauderdale, FL

10/3 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

10/4 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

10/5 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

10/8 – The Windjammer – Isle Of Palms, SC

10/9 – The National – Richmond, VA

10/10 – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA