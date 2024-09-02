Peach Pit Announce New Album Magpie For October 2024 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2024 - 3:43 PM

Today, Vancouver-based band Peach Pit will return on October 25, with their fourth and latest album, Magpie, which will be released by Columbia Records. The title track is out now and it is accompanied by an action packed new video, directed by frequent collaborator Lester Lyons-Hookham.

The quartet is indeed in fine form on the new single “Magpie,” for which they conjured a character “who lives in the gutter, who’s always boozing and chasing a high and feels like he’s got his shit together because they’ll still let him sit at the strip club bar,” per Smith, who was messing around atop a drum beat when he wrote the verse. In some ways it’s who I felt I might end up like if I never quit drinking. I had two paths ahead of me in life: one good and one bad. The song ended up a Wings-esque, Paul McCartney rock song, or, our take on one at least.”

As for the music video, each scene show the band performing the tune, while enjoying the evening through a VR set. As a whole, the music is fabulous by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a catchy pop rock vibe, while the vocal performances serenades the ears with beautiful melody.

Magpie Track List