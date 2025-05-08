Scissor Sisters Perform Entire Debut Album During First Show Since 2012

Home News Cait Stoddard May 8th, 2025 - 3:29 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, the Scissor Sisters performed their first show in 13 years on May 7, at Brighton, UK’s Concorde 2. The band‘s reunion tour has seen them playing their fantastic 2004 self-titled debut and the songs “Laura,” “Take Your Momma Out, and their Bee Gees-esque cover of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” in full.

Sadly, Ana Matronic is not joining Scissor Sisters on the tour but judging from fan-filmed video, the show looked like was a fun party. People can catch Scissor Sisters on tour with Kesha in North America this summer, including New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 23, which now also includes Vengaboys.

Sister Scissor Tour Dates

5/16 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

5/17 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

5/19 – Bournemouth, UK – International Centre

5/20 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

5/21 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

5/23 – London, UK – The O2

5/24 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

5/25 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

5/27 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

5/28 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

6/20 – Lisbon, Portugal – Meo Kalorama

6/21 – Madrid, Spain – Kalorama Madrid

6/27 – Odense, Denmark – Tinderbox Festival

6/28 – Shepton Mallet, UK – Glastonbury Festival

7/1 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/3 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/5 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

7/6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

7/8 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

7/10 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/12 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/15 – Nashville, TN – Riverfront Park – Ascend Amphitheater

7/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

7/18 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/19 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21– Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

7/24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

7/26 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

7/29 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

7/31 – Buffalo, NY – Six Flags Darien Lake – Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/5, 2025 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

8/7 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/10 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/14 – Sandringham, UK – Heritage Live Festival

8/15 – Hardwick, UK – Hardwick Festival