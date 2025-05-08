Anneke van Giersbergen Shares Compelling New Video For “When I Die”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 8th, 2025 - 2:16 PM

According to social media, artist Anneke van Giersbergen went on Instagram to surprise her fans with the release of the music video “When I Die.” On the post, the artist says “My EP La Vie has been out for over two months now. I’ve noticed ‘When I Die’ quickly becoming a crowd favorite wherever I play it live. I love singing it, both with my band and solo acoustic. So, I thought it would be nice to make a lyric video for it! Enjoy! You’ll find the link in bio! Anneke XxX.”

As a whole, the music video is lovely by how the forest scenery and the beautiful white lyrics contributes to bold emotions emotions Giersbergen is feeling. Also, the artist‘s vocal performance beautifully blends in with the elegant music. Surely, some people can relate to this stunning ditty.