Anneke van Giersbergen Announces March 2021 Darkest Skies Virtual Album Release Experience

Singer-songwriter Anneke van Giersbergen has announced a new virtual experience in support of her latest studio album The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest, released last month. This event will feature a special acoustic set, where van Giersbergen will mostly perform songs from the release, alongside five new music videos and behind-the-scenes footage. This stream will be broadcast on March 28 at 9 p.m. CEST.

Tickets for the stream will be available here, with a number of different ticketing options available, including accessible bonus tracks and a virtual meet-and-greet with van Giersbergen. The event will have a runtime of about 60 minutes, excluding any bonus tracks.

“As I won’t be able to tour for the foreseeable future, I wanted to create something special to celebrate the release of my new album The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest,” Van Giersbergen said in a press statement. “This streaming event features a solo acoustic live performance, complemented with 5 music videos.”

Hailing from the Netherlands, van Giersbergen began her career with the Dutch rock outfit The Gathering from 1994 until 2007 and short-lived heavy metal outfit VUUR. In 2012, the artists released her first solo album Everything Is Changing, which was followed by Drive the following year. The performer also frequently collaborates with Arjen Anthony Lucassen, better known as Ayreon.

The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest was supported by a number of singles, including “Agape,” “Hurricane” and “My Promise.” As opposed to her heavier work, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest pulls from a number of influences, including folk, pop and blues.