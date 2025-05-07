Life of Agony Announces 30 Years of Ugly Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Michelle Grisales May 7th, 2025 - 4:50 PM

Life of Agony has officially revealed plans for their 30 Years of Ugly tour, commemorating three decades since the release of their landmark 1995 album, Ugly. The groundbreaking record, released via Roadrunner Records, will be performed live in its entirety for the first time.

The tour is not only a tribute to the group’s artistic evolution but also a chance for fans to immerse themselves in the raw emotional depth that defined Ugly. Known for its melodic vulnerability layered over heavy, gritty instrumentation, the album explored profound themes like mental health, grief, and self-doubt. Songs such as “Let’s Pretend,” “Lost at 22,” and the title track “Ugly” remain fan favorites for their stark honesty and cathartic power.

“Everyone was expecting River Runs Red, Part 2, but Ugly was a left, right, and U-turn! People were like, ‘Okay, this is different?!'” guitarist Joey Zampella said. “It took some time to sink its hooks into our listeners, but when it did, it became a classic.”

The North American leg begins September 19th in Bensalem, Pennsylvania and includes special appearances from God Forbid on select dates. The band will then head to Europe in November, where they’ll be joined by Ugly Kid Joe, marking a reunion as Ugly Kid Joe’s temporarily fronted Life of Agony in the late ’90s.

“Ugly was probably the most emotionally vulnerable record we ever made,” bassist Alan Robert shared. “The album ended up connecting with people in a deep, lasting way.”

Lead vocalist Keith Caputo expressed excitement about the upcoming trek, adding, “I might even have to convince Whit to sing an L.O.A. song with us out there. That would be so cool.” In other recent news Caputo claimed his original name back in November due to his decision to detransition from female.

The U.S. tour runs through October 5th, closing in Patchogue, New York, while the European dates begin November 4th in Austria and continue through the Netherlands, Germany and more.

Life of Agony Tour Dates:

9/19 — Bensalem, PA — Broken Goblet* (L.O.A. & G.F. only)

9/20 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom* (L.O.A., G.F., + Jasta)

9/21 — Norwalk, CT — District Music Hall

9/23 — Pittsburgh, PA — Jergels

9/24 — Columbus, OH — The King of Clubs

9/26 — Cleveland, OH — The Winchester

9/27 — Flint, MI — The Machine Shop

9/28 — Joliet, IL — The Forge

9/30 — Leesburg, VA — Tally Ho Theater

10/1 — Reading, PA — Reverb

10/3 — Worcester, MA — Palladium

10/4 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally’s

10/5 — Patchogue, NY — Stereo Garden

11/4 — Dornbirn, AT — Conrad Sohm

11/7 — Munich, DE — Backstage Werk

11/8 — Pilsen, CZ — KD Serikova

11/9 — Katowice, PL — P23 (L.O.A. only)

11/11 — Berlin, DE — Columbia Club

11/12 — Hannover, DE — Capitol

11/14 — Saarbrucken, DE — The Garage

11/15 — Eindhoven, NL — Helldorado Festival

11/16 — Antwerp, BE — Trix

11/18 — Utrecht, NL — Tivoli Rotunda

11/19 — Bochum, DE — Zeche

11/20 — Drachten, NL — Iduna