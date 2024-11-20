Life of Agony Singer Keith Caputo (formerly Mina) Is De-Transitioning After Coming Out as Transgender in 2011

Home News Charlotte Huot November 20th, 2024 - 7:25 PM

The Life of Agony Singer, formerly known as Mina Caputo, is reclaiming his name, Keith, as he announces his de-transitioning from female.

Caputo originally came out as a transgender female in 2011, calling himself by the name Mina. Following his coming out he started taking hormones and got breast implants. Thirteen years later, Caputo took to Instagram last night to announce he is de-transitioning, according to Consequence.

“I am a man, I always was a man,” Caputo said in his video. “I will be lovingly living in my divine male self. I’ve cured my gender dysphoria. It took many years. A lot of walking through the fire, but I rose above my misunderstandings of my soul and my spirit.”

Life of Agony bassist and co-founder Alan Roberts took to the comments, stating, “Proud of your journey and your raw honesty. Always here for you no matter what. We ain’t blood but we are real family.”

