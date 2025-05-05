Full Of Hell Unveil Brutal New Track “Broken Sword, Rotten Shield”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2025 - 11:37 AM

Full of Hell will be releasing their new EP, Broken Sword, Rotten Shield, on May 16. These seven new songs are a blistering meditation on love, loss and the crushing inevitability of grief. Through a fantasy-tinged lens, the band crafts a world of dog knights and noble quests, only to tear it all down in a violent reckoning with mortality.

And now, the band has shared Broken Sword, Rotten Shield‘s title track. Vocalist Dylan Walker says the song is a “introduction to the theme of the EP. The dog knights represent these pure defenders against a world of darkness and the feeling of utter grief and defeat when we lose these companions. Along side that metaphor, the song also explains that in this world, all living things are rendered equal in the end and for some that’s a mighty fall.”

Following the overwhelming acclaim of 2024’s Coagulated Bliss, Full of Hell continue their creative streak with a record that is both conceptually rich and sonically devastating. Produced by Kevin Bernstein, Broken Sword, Rotten Shield balances suffocating heaviness with moments of bleak melody and reflection.

It is a record that expands Full of Hell’s world, while digging deeper into what has always driven them, which is confronting pain with absolute honesty and turning the pain into something crushingly real.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette