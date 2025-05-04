Death Angel Shares New Song “Wrath (Bring Fire)”

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 4th, 2025 - 5:09 PM

Thrash metal band Death Angel is back with their first new song in six years. On May 1, 2025 the band released their new single, “Wrath (Bring Fire)” alongside a new visualizer created by Tamara Lienas of Aimed & Framed. The single gets right back into their eccentric style and can be streamed on all platforms.

When commenting on the new track, vocalist Mark Osegueda said, “‘Wrath (Bring Fire)’ is the first Death Angel song featuring the whole band to be released since our 2019 Grammy nominated album Humanicide.” He continued, “This song was however written during the pandemic. I wrote the lyrics and melody to this song in January of 2021. During that time I was, as all of us were, stuck at home lost, angry and very confused.”

Osegueda explained that he was inspired by the various medieval/fantasy shows he started watching during the pandemic. “We all needed some new forms of escapism from the worldwide Hell that we were all going through…That being said…It was partially what inspired these lyrics.” He added, “The music Rob wrote for this and the fantasy/medieval based shows I was watching at that time and the personal hell that I was going through, figuring out who the hell I was during that awful time in our collective history and marrying that with my true personal aggressions and fury that I still fight with to this very day when I feel I’ve been wronged inspired this song!”

The new single comes in preparation of the band’s upcoming Summer of Wrath European Tour which begins on June 6 and will end on June 29 at the Rock Imperium Festival 2025. They will also play an additional show on October 2 in Sacramento, CA at the 2025 Aftershock rock festival. Tickets for their summer tour can be purchased here.