Sally Shapiro Shares Bouncy New Single “Did You Call Tonight”

May 3rd, 2025

Swedish synthpop and Italo disco duo, Sally Shapiro, premiered a new single on Tuesday titled “Did You Call Tonight” featured on their upcoming album Ready to Live a Lie. “Did You Call Tonight” is the second single the duo has released on their upcoming album, along with “Guarding Shell” released in early April.

The single is consistent with Shapiro’s past music, combining dreamy pop synths with homages to Italo disco influence. The song suggests the singer’s struggles within a love triangle, and trying to decipher the meaning of her relationships.

Although the mood of the lyrics in the song are rather melancholy and imply a sense of confusion and a bit of hopelessness, the tune of the song creates more of an up-beat rhythm. This makes it unique, providing listeners with the opportunity to feel and relate to the deep emotional impact of the song while also creating a sense of light hearted energy to somewhat mask the depressive aspects in the lyrics.

Shapiro, within the vocals of “Did You Call Tonight,” speaks about the tension she feels between friendship and romance with one of her supposed love interests. In the song, she mentions that she called someone else instead of whom she is singing about, implying her challenges in navigating a love triangle she is dealing with. She seems to be experiencing a shift in emotional intimacy within a friendship.

She questions whether or not this love interest called or if it was all just a dream, hinting that she does not understand her own feelings nor her love interest’s intention with their relationship. Shapiro admits she may have downplayed her own thoughts about this connection, leading to her confusion and nostalgia on what may be or could have been.

The duo “Sally Shapiro” refers to producer Johan Agebjörn and a female vocalist with an anonymous name who is known as Sally Shapiro. They gained international recognition from their debut album Disco Romance released in 2007. Sally Shapiro has since then dropped three more albums.

Their new album Ready to Live a Lie is set to debut on Italians Do It Better May 30th. The album is now available for pre-order on CD, vinyl 2LP and digital from the duo’s bandcamp page here.