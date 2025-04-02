Sally Shapiro Shares New Single “Guarding Shell” with Music Video

Home News Charlotte Huot April 2nd, 2025 - 7:31 AM

Swedish-Italo disco and synthpop duo Sally Shapiro has unveiled their latest single and music video, “Guarding Shell,” from their upcoming album ‘Ready To Live A Lie,’ set to release on May 30th via Italians Do It Better.

The new track stays true to Sally Shapiro’s classic sound, blending melancholic synth melodies with nostalgic italo disco influences. The band describes the song as a nod to their roots, with lyrics reflecting the vulnerability of trusting again after being hurt. The accompanying video, edited by Iris Beatrix, features scenes from a Japanese anime chosen to complement the song’s dreamy and introspective feel.

Sally Shapiro, comprised of producer Johan Agebjörn and the vocalist known as Sally Shapiro, first gained international acclaim with their 2007 debut album ‘Disco Romance.’ Over the years, the duo has continued to craft melancholic, nostalgic soundscapes inspired by 1980s italo disco, synthwave and indie pop.

The forthcoming album ‘Ready To Live A Lie’ explores darker themes, touching on the challenges of long-term relationships, love triangles and loneliness. This introspective approach marks a departure from the romantic euphoria often associated with their earlier work. The album also includes a cover of Pet Shop Boys’ “Rent.”

‘Guarding Shell’ is available for streaming now, and the album can be preordered on vinyl, CD and digital formats via the duo’s Bandcamp page. Fans can look forward to a release filled with synthwave, nudisco and indie pop influences, all mixed by Italians Do It Better’s Johnny Jewel.

‘Ready To Live A Lie’ will be the duo’s fifth studio album and their second release on Italians Do It Better. It is set to deliver a lush, nostalgic journey through the electronic music spectrum while exploring new emotional depths.