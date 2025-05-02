Shavo Odadjian’s Seven Hours After Violet Share “Float” Music Video

Home News Leila DeJoui May 2nd, 2025 - 11:41 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

On Oct. 11, 2024, the Grammy-nominated metal rock band, Seven Hours After Violet, released their self-titled album, Seven Hours After Violet. On April 30, 2025, one of the band members, Shavo Odadjian, shared a music video for one of the songs on the album, “Float.” Their new music video released just in time for May’s Mental Health Awareness Month. Odadjian shares his feelings on his hopes and what he thinks this new video will convey. “The song speaks to the threat of suicide, but more than that, it’s about hope, the push and pull between pain and recovery,” said Odadjian. “We want this track to be a beacon for anyone battling those inner wars.” The video is supposed to serve as a reflection, which captures the weight and some peace, of being submerged in the emotional currents of anxiety, depression, isolation and hope.

In the video, there is a small story involving a girl. In the beginning of the video the girl wakes up and heads to the kitchen for her morning coffee. After she drinks her coffee, she draws herself a bath, however, she gets in the tub fully clothed. She then submerges herself in the water, almost drowning herself, but getting up in time to breathe some oxygen. When the video was not showing the story of the girl, it was videos of the band playing the song. The new video definitely captures the struggle of mental health, especially because of the story of the girl almost ending her life in the tub. Not only does it capture the struggle, but it also brings the struggle to life and shares awareness,