Sharon Osbourne Calls Kneecap “Pathetic”, “Uneducated” and “Full of Hate”, Encourages The Band to be More Like Bono

Jazmin Mendoza May 2nd, 2025 - 9:51 PM

Photo credit: Gary Moratz

British American TV personality Sharon Born recently criticized Irish rap band Kneecap, labeling them as “pathetic,” “uneducated,” and “full of hate.” While also encouraging the band to be more like Bono, the current frontman of popular band U2, giving the implication that they should be more informed and constructive when it comes to activism.

Kneecap has always been particularly open when it comes to criticism on public issues. Recently, at their Coachella set, they also ran into another issue with Osbourne after they began to throw up multiple slogans and speak up on the issues going on in Palestine. Osbourne was not pleased with what they had to say.

There are many fans of the band who are divided on where they stand with Kneecap. On one hand, some fans like that the band uses their freedom of speech as a way to go against public policies or issues in the world, while others think the band might be taking it a tad bit too far. At their recent Coachella performance, the band decided to project vulgar slogans directed towards Israel.

Shortly after the band Coheed and Cambria set, Osbourne called for the revocation of the band’s visas, according to NME. “My whole stance is have your own stance politically, couldn’t give a damn what you believe in but don’t bring it to a musical festival where there’s peace. Music unites people, music doesn’t separate people,” stated Osbourne in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.