Sharon Osbourne Advocates for “Revocation of Kneecap’s Work Visa” After Pro-Palestine Statement at Coachella

American TV personality Sharon Osbourne advocated for “revocation of Kneecap’s work visa” after claiming their 2025 Coachella performance compromised the integrity of the festival after a statement they made about Palestine.

The organizers of Coachella claimed they were “blindsided” by the band’s message and chants throughout the festival. Kneecap’s, a rap-based trio, is best known for they’re charged lyrics and music, which does not make this surprising.

Their first week performance, their live stream cut out after the trio voiced their opinion to free Palestine, as the crowd let an anti-Margaret Thatcher chant, according to NME.

“Our messaging on the US-backed genocide in Gaza somehow never appeared on screens either,” stated the trio.

The second weekend, the band provided their livestream through Twitch’s streaming app, where they commented on Hasan Piker. While also including the slogans on screens behind them:

“Fuck Israel, Free Palestine.”

“Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.”

“It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes.”

Now, Sharon Osbourne comes into play with a long tweet on X where she commented on the “moral and spiritual integrity” of the California desert festival.

The bold statements from both parties caused an immense reaction all over social media, with videos of the performance. Fans are divided on the morality of the issue. While Kneecap has not yet responded to Osbourne, it is clear that the trio is willing to stand their ground on the issue at hand.

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz