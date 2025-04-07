Skunk Anansie Share Powerful New Single & Video “Lost And Found”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2025 - 12:22 PM

Today, British rock band Skunk Anansie have released “Lost And Found, is a dramatic song that opens with Skin’s lone vocal before a staccato piano motif starts to accompany her. The ditty is a striking example of the beauty and drama contained on the band’s forthcoming album, The Painful Truth, which will be out on May 23, through FLG.

The video for “Lost And Found” was scripted and directed by Skin. Shot in Munich by the band and India Fleming, the video tells the story of Skin splitting into two personalities after bumping into a demon (Mark Richardson) disguised as a human. The story is told backwards starting with “Lost” Skin bloody, bruised and broken, while intermingled with her as “Found” Skin performing with the band.

While briefly talking about the song, Skin said: “We wanted to evoke the loneliness and desperation that can occur in a split second by one tiny mistake. Any of us at any time can lose the security built up over a lifetime whether it be via an accident, or a sudden twist of fate.”

The Painful Truth is a truly mesmerizing, provocative, powerful and emotional album that demonstrates a band at the absolute peak of their powers and with everything to prove. It is the sound of Skunk Anansie facing up to who they are and what they want to become. It is more than an album title because it is a reality that they have lived through.