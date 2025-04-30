Kae Tempest Releases New Song “Know Yourself” And Announces Self-Titled Album For July 2025 Release

Home News Michelle Grisales April 30th, 2025 - 6:21 PM

Celebrated poet, playwright and musician Kae Tempest has just dropped “Know Yourself,” a powerful new single released today as a preview of their upcoming fifth studio album, Self Titled, arriving July 4th via Island Records.

The track is a journey, with Tempest describing it as a “dialogue between selves across time, in real time.” The song, which samples an older lyric penned by Tempest years ago, creates a bridge between past and present identities.

“I love this song. It samples a lyric I wrote years ago, where my younger self is talking to their younger self,” Tempest said. “When I was young I sought help from my older self. I came into my head, I told me ‘know yourself.’”

Accompanied by a music video filmed in London’s oldest barber shop, “Know Yourself” introduces a central theme of the forthcoming album: self-examination through time, memory and transformation.

Described as a “love letter to Tempest’s younger self,” the album sees contributions from collaborators including Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, genre-defying trio Young Fathers, rising star Connie Constance and Tawiah. Tempest worked in collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Fraser T Smith to create 12 tracks.

Tempest has been building momentum with the release of an earlier single “Statue In The Square”, in mid-March, which featured prominent community figures in its video and was met with critical acclaim.

