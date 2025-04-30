mxdwn Music

Menu

Kae Tempest Releases New Song “Know Yourself” And Announces Self-Titled Album For July 2025 Release

April 30th, 2025 - 6:21 PM

Kae Tempest Releases New Song “Know Yourself” And Announces Self-Titled Album For July 2025 Release

Celebrated poet, playwright and musician Kae Tempest has just dropped “Know Yourself,” a powerful new single released today as a preview of their upcoming fifth studio album, Self Titled, arriving July 4th via Island Records.

The track is a journey, with Tempest describing it as a “dialogue between selves across time, in real time.” The song, which samples an older lyric penned by Tempest years ago, creates a bridge between past and present identities. 

“I love this song. It samples a lyric I wrote years ago, where my younger self is talking to their younger self,” Tempest said. “When I was young I sought help from my older self. I came into my head, I told me ‘know yourself.’”

Accompanied by a music video filmed in London’s oldest barber shop, “Know Yourself” introduces a central theme of the forthcoming album: self-examination through time, memory and transformation. 

Described as a “love letter to Tempest’s younger self,” the album sees contributions from collaborators including Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, genre-defying trio Young Fathers, rising star Connie Constance and Tawiah. Tempest worked in collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Fraser T Smith to create 12 tracks. 

Tempest has been building momentum with the release of an earlier single “Statue In The Square”, in mid-March, which featured prominent community figures in its video and was met with critical acclaim.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KAE TEMPEST (@kaetempest)

SELF TITLED Track List: 

  1. I Stand On The Line 
  2. Statue In The Square 
  3. Know Yourself 
  4. Sunshine On 
  5. Catford Bless 
  6. The Bold Future 
  7. Everything All Together 
  8. Prayers To Whisper 
  9. Diagnoses
  10. Hyperdistillation 
  11. Forever 
  12. Breathe Till Mornin
Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2025. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy