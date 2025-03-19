Kae Tempest Shares Powerful New Single “Statue In The Square”

Home News Michael Ferrara March 19th, 2025 - 7:45 PM

Kae Tempest had surfaced themselves back into the headlines, with the release of their new single “Statue In The Square”. The powerful song was released today accompanied with a music video. With the path of the musical drought they walked upon, this is the first time Tempest has released a track since 2022, being the single “I Saw Light”, with a feature from Grian Chatten, an also heavily proclaimed artist in the industry. Listen to the song and watch the music video below.

Kae Tempest is a British spoken word performer, poet, recording artist, novelist and playwright. They began performing at 16, developing their skills in rapping and spoken word. In 2013, they won the prestigious Ted Hughes Award for their innovative poetic performance “Brand New Ancients,” and their debut solo album “Everybody Down” was nominated for the Mercury Prize. They have also been nominated for a BRIT Award for Best British Female Solo Performer. Their work includes albums, poetry collections and plays that reflect their versatility as an artist.

Kae Tempest’s new single, “Statue In The Square,” is a dynamic and lovely track produced by Fraser T Smith. The accompanying music video, directed by Boy Dykes, features voices from the South London community, including Princess Julia and Joelle Taylor, highlighting themes of community and resilience.

Between 2022 and 2025, Kae Tempest experienced a period of reduced public activity, during which they focused on personal growth and creative exploration. Tempest expressed hope that their new song would empower and move listeners, encouraging resilience and courage. To mark their comeback, Tempest scheduled intimate UK shows in Bristol, Leeds, and London, alongside a headline performance at the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival in Manchester on March 29, 2025.