Alison Goldfrapp Shares Tantalizing New Track “NeverStop”

April 13th, 2023

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today British synth-pop artist Alison Goldfrapp has shared her new tune “NeverStop”, which is from her highly anticipated debut solo album The Love Invention. The album which will be released on May 12 by Skint Records/BMG Music.

On “Never Stop,” Goldfrapp is flooded by the rush of rubberized beats which features tantalizing synths and a driving musical rhythm. The new single is accompanied by a kaleidoscopic video directed in collaboration with Mat Maitland , who directed the visual for last month’s cosmic song “So Hard So Hot.”

Also the video has a range of AI techniques to help create extreme fluctuations on a spectrum which glides towards a radical fantasy. The end result is a mythical world that is both powerful and fragile.

In the press release Goldfrapp what the meaning is behind her latest tune.

“‘Never Stop’ is about always feeling the wonder. Committing to connect with each other, nature and our surroundings while trying to navigate through the contradictions and complexities of life.”

The Love Invention was executively produced and co-written by Goldfrapp and it marks her reawakening as a dance floor priestess, in an intoxicating world of disco and house influences that have always been at the heart of the artist’s musical DNA.