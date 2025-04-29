Stereophonics Release New Song “Make It On Your Own”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 29th, 2025 - 10:36 AM

On April 25, 2025, the rock band, Stereophonics, released their 13th studio album Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait via EMI. Their newest album comes alongside their new single, “Make it On Your Own.” The lead singer of the band, Kelly Jones, shares what he hopes the audience will grasp with their new album being released. “It’s anthemic, it’s hopeful, it’s classic Stereophonics in 2025,” said Jones. The new single sounds like a classic rock song with the infamous start of the drum sticks hitting each other and someone counting, “one, two, three.” Once the count is over, the song begins right away with the drums playing and the guitar kicking in. The song has a sense of optimism with a triumphant piano hook with orchestral strings humming along.

Listen to and watch “Make It On Your Own.”

The new single was also released with a music video. In the video there are many clips of the band performing in huge arenas, candid shots in their dressing rooms and rehearsing for shows. The video encapsulates the meaning of making it on your own by showing the success of their band, and showing the fans that are supporting and have supported this band. The Stereophonics have three decades of work under their belt and have received many groundbreaking achievements since they started. The band has earned the respect and their status from their fans, peers and other artists that have shown them respect.

The Stereophonics have finished the U.S. leg of their tour. They will begin their European leg on April 28 of this year starting in Belgium. The band will be touring in Europe until the end of August.

Tracklist for Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait: