Stereophonics Share New Single with Music Video “There’s Always Gonna Be Something”

Beloved Welsh rock band Stereophonics has just announced their return with a new studio album Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait. The LP is set to be released on April 25. On February 6, they shared an official music video for the first single off the album, “There’s Always Gonna Be Something.” Watch the video below:

The video begins with the band tuning up for the video; once director Rhory Danniells calls “Action!” the music kicks in and the band begins to play. The entire video takes place within a set constructed to look like a house with Grecian columns out front; the camera pans inside as drummer Jamie Morrison begins to tap out a rhythm, revealing a living room that is set up with equipment for the band to perform. The camera begins to swivel as lead vocalist Kelly Jones sings, “Bringing me to my knees / In this 21st century / So help this sinner please.” The band plays through the chorus (“This is only one part of me, yeah / There’s always gonna be something / So what’s it gonna be today?”) and the second verse, but it’s when the bridge hits that things get interesting.

Jones continues to rock out on his guitar as the second chorus ends; he moves from his previous position in front of his microphone and jumps atop a moving runway, which carries him through the set and out into an expansive field, where the rest of his bandmates are playing beneath a tree. The band continues to sing, “There’s always gonna be something / So what’s it gonna be today?” just before Jones leaves the viewer with a lasting image of him hitting the last chord right on his mark.

With three decades and a wealth of record-breaking achievements under their belts (including eight U.K. #1 albums), Stereophonics’ thirteenth studio album was written and recorded in London and finds the band evolving their sound over eight tracks.

In support of the new music, Stereophonics will be hitting the road on their largest and most dynamic tour yet. The tour also marks their first North American tour in six years, with worldwide dates starting March 21. Visit the band’s website for more information.