Devon Allman Announces New Album Blues Summit For July 2025 Release

Blues artist and member of the Allman Betts Band, Devon Allman, and Ruf Records announce the joint release of a new album, titled, Blues Summit. The new album will have many features from other artists. Some of the artists that will make a guest appearance are Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green. The new album is set to release this summer in July.

Following the release of the new album, there will also be a set of European festival performances. The Devon Allman’s Blues Summit U.S. Tour will begin on Aug. 7 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The tour will then end on Sept. 13 at the iconic Telluride Blues & Brews Festival. Even though his band, The Allman Betts Band, have been on tour for a little bit, Allman announced that he will be performing on this new tour. The touring lineup features similar names from the guest appearances on the album. The lineup features Hall, McCray and Green. The artists aspire to bring high-energy celebration of blues music across the country.

Allman has been part of the Blues scene for some time, especially with his band, the Allman Betts Band. Allman continues to inspire and captivate audiences with his compelling and personal songwriting. His partnership with Ruf Records and his own Create Records feels like his own print on the Blues world. The work that he has done has evolved throughout his career. Through his recordings and performances, Allman ensures that music has always been incredibly important to him and to who he is surrounded by.

Dates for Allman’s Blues Summit Tour:

08/07 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

08/08 – Lake Charles, LA – The Rosa Hart Theatre with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

08/09 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theater with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

08/10 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Center with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

08/13 – Union Hall, VA – The Coves with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

08/14 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theater with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

08/15 – Norfolk, CT – Infinity Hall with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

08/16 – Jordan, NY – Kegs Canal Outdoor Stage with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

08/17 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

08/20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

08/21 – Cranston, RI – The Park Theatre with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

08/23 – Nashua, NH – Nashua Center for the Arts with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

09/04 – Phoenix, AZ – MIM with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

09/05 – Las Vegas, NV – Big Blues Bender with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

09/06 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

09/09 – Santa Fe, NM – The Lensic with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

09/10 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Center with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

09/11 – Parker, CO – Parker Arts with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

09/12 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Blues & Brews with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green

09/13 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Blues & Brews with Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green