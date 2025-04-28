Miki Berenyi Trio, Lol Tolhurst and Gray Share New Collaborative Single “Stranger”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 28th, 2025 - 10:50 PM

On April 23, 2025, three exceptional musicians came together and collaborated on a new single, titled, “Stranger.” The three musicians are the band, Miki Berenyi Trio (MB3), the singer, Lol Tolhurst and the singer, who is also Tolhurst’s son, Gray Tolhurst. The song is a pretty calm and soothing song, while also implementing a rock sound. Berenyi shares what the lyrics to this song mean. “The lyrics are about being a friend to a long-term couple splitting,” said Berenyi. “The tragedy at the centre is the people actually breaking up, but the repercussions ripple outward.” Towards the end of the song, the vocals had gone, leaving the instrumental playing by itself.

Listen to and watch “Stranger.”

The song was also released with a video. The meaning of the song could definitely translate through the video. The video is mostly black and white with some colored animations sprinkled in. There is a clip of a woman freely dancing and roaming around a park, a man who looks stressed and in despair and couples dancing. It seems as if the clips are old movies or old footage, but with the animations newly created and adding effect to the clips.

Oliver Cherer, from MB3, produced this new single. Cherer described how the song came together and how everyone was part of the process in creating this single. “Stranger arrived as a demo from Lol [and] Gray, with guitar, synth and drums, with loads of room to develop riffs, hooks and melodies,” said Cherer. “I liked the insistent repetition of the long outro and was instantly minded to explore a Talk Talk approach, which is where the piano line with the Ashes to Ashes flanger wobble came from. The outro was extended to make a virtue of the repeated progression and the strings synths were added to help swell that into a wall of crescendo. Miki then took over adding lyrics and the gorgeous vocal melodies. Moose added layers of shimmering guitars and a rough mix was sent to Lol who added drum parts, recorded by Martin Fleischmann in Los Angeles, before it all came back to St Leonards for a mix where I also sneaked in a nice fat, squelchy Moog part. It developed quite naturally and easily, with each person’s contribution making the song bigger and more beautiful at every turn.”

In the spring of 2024, MB3 had been touring with Lol Tolhurst and a drummer, Budgie. Unfortunately, Budgie would not be able to continue touring, so MB3 would then be touring with Lol Tolhurst and Gray Tolhurst. This new single is the perfect way to include fans on what the next few months would look like with the three of them touring together.