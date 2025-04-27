Machine Head Unveil Thundering New Video For “Outsider”

Home News Lea Tran April 27th, 2025 - 1:41 PM

Machine Head’s new video for “Outsider” features footage from their April 15 concert at the Aztec Theater. The video shares various clips of the band’s performance while also featuring many fun shots of the fans themselves in the crowd enjoying the music. The video was from their San Antonio stop on their North America tour that they’re currently on.

The video starts with some behind-the-scenes shots of the crew setting up the equipment and the band venturing around the venue. They also managed to capture the excited fans waiting outside the venue, eager to see Machine Head. The video comes out as a celebration of the release of their eleventh studio album, UNATØNED. The video highlights Machine Head’s stage presence as well as the engagement their fans have with their performance. Many shots of the band member crowd surfing are just a testament to their extravagant shows.

The song “Outsider” describes the story of a toxic relationship that the singer finally got out of. In a press release, the band said, “ØUTSIDER is an anthem that has kinship with anyone who’s had to cut toxic people loose. These last few years, I’ve had to let go of a lot of relationships, and I know I’m not alone in that. This track is for anyone who’s been there.”

Machine Head is currently on their North America Tour, and their new album is available on all platforms. The “Outsider” video was directed by David Parada and is available to watch on Machine Head’s YouTube.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback