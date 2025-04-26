The Used Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Isabella Bergamini April 26th, 2025 - 3:28 PM

The trailblazers of early 2000s emo rock, The Used are back with the second leg of their previously sold out 25 Year Anniversary tour. The iconic rock band are returning to America to play their first three albums in their entirety. They will be performing in each city for three nights and play a different album every night. They will play the entirety of their certified platinum first album, The Used (2002) on the first night. The following night, they will play their second certified platinum album, In Love and Death (2004). On the third and final night, they will perform their certified gold album, Lies For the Liars (2007).

The tour will begin on October 11, 2025 in Anaheim, CA, and end on November 13 in Philadelphia, PA. Other cities included on the tour list are Dallas, TX, Indianapolis, IN, and Milwaukee, WI. In celebration of the tour, the band have released limited edition vinyls with new artwork for each album along with other merchandise which can be purchased on The Used official website.

The lead singer, Bert McCracken has expressed his excitement for the continuation of their tour, stating, “We are so excited for the second leg of this 25 year anniversary tour. This first leg has been absolutely incredible. It’s so fun playing these records in their entirety.” He continued, “We love seeing what each record means to the fans personally. It’s amazing to play songs that we’ve never played before. These first three records means so much to us. We can’t wait to see you there!” Tickets for the tour became available on Friday, April 25th and can still be purchased for the following dates at www.TheUsed.net.

The Used 2025 Leg 2 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/12 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/14 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

10/23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

10/25 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

10/26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

10/28 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

10/29 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

11/01 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

11/02 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

11/04 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

11/05 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

11/07 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

11/08 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva