The Brian Jonestown Massacre Share Hypnotic New Single “Makes Me Great/Out Of Body”

Brian Jonestown Massacre

The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s new single “Makes Me Great/Out of Body” is a rhythmic, soulful tune driven by string instrumentals. The A-side, “Makes Me Great”, is a nostalgic and romantic song with the singer reminiscing on how far they’ve come and who has stuck by their side. The B-side, “Out of Body”, feels more like words of wisdom to a younger or past self.

Both songs are heavily driven by their instrumentals, while the vocals fall more into the background, sounding like whispers. “Out of Body” has some backup vocals, creating a more angelic tone, while “Makes Me Great” has a single singer who adds to the soft nostalgia of the tune. “Makes Me Great” has a repeating guitar riff but picks up in pace once an energetic drum comes in to the song’s chorus. On the other hand, “Out of Body” starts very upbeat and then winds down throughout the song, which reflects the message of the song to “take it slow”.

The New Cue said, “Makes Me Great and B-side Out Of Body are Anton Newcombe in woozy, feet-up mode, all soporific vocals and easy grooves, the latter eventually stretching its wings for an outro that sounds like Morricone conducting Go Let It Out-era Oasis.”

The Brian Jonestown Massacre released their first single in 1992 and have been producing music for over 30 years. They have expanded into genres such as psychedelic rock, country-blues, snarling rock’n’roll and blissed-out noise-pop. On September 3rd in North Carolina, the band will begin their Fall 2025 North America Tour.

“Makes Me Great/Out Of Body” is available to stream on all major platforms.

Photo Credits: Mauricio Alvarado