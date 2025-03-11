The Brian Jonestown Massacre Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2025 - 5:53 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, The Brian Jonestown Massacre has announced an extensive 40-date North American tour in two legs. September will blanket the East Coast and Midwest, while November will the tour will be visiting the Southwest and West Coast. Also, The Brian Jonestown Massacre will be hitting New York City on September 9, at Webster Hall and tickets for all shows will be available on Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

In other news, DiG XX, the 20th anniversary edition of Ondi Timoner’s instant classic 2004 documentary about The Brian Jonestown Massacre and The Dandy Warhols, is now on streaming. The film’s distributor, Oscilloscope Labs, call it “a bigger, better, crazier expanded reimagining of the original cut” that catches us up with what’s happened in the last 20 years.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Tour Dates

9/3 – Carrboro, NC, USA – Cat’s Cradle

9/4 – Atlanta, GA, USA – Variety Playhouse

9/5 – Nashville, TN, USA – Basement East

9/6 – Asheville, NC, USA – Orange Peel

9/8 – Washington, DC, USA – 9:30 Club

9/9 – New York, NY, USA – Webster Hall

9/10 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Union Transfer

9/12 – Cambridge, MA, USA – The Sinclair

9/13 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Beanfield Theatre

9/14 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Danforth Music Hall

9/16 – Cleveland, OH, USA – Globe Iron

9/17 – Detroit, MI, USA – Majestic Theatre

9/18 – Louisville, KY, USA – Mercury Ballroom

9/19 – Indianapolis, IN, USA – Hi-Fi Annex

9/20 – Madison, WI, USA – Majestic Theatre

9/22 – Chicago, IL, USA – Metro

9/23 – Omaha, NE, USA – Slowdown

9/24 – Kansas City, MO, USA – RecordBar

9/26 – Dallas, TX, USA – Studio at The Factory

9/28 – Houston, TX, USA – White Oak Music Hall

10/ 31 – San Diego, CA, USA – Music Box

11/1 – Pioneertown, CA, USA – Pappy and Harriet’s

11/2 – Santa Ana, CA, USA – Observatory OC

11/4 – San Luis Obispo, CA, USA – SLO Brew

11/6 – Las Vegas, NV, USA – Swan Dive

11/7 – Phoenix, AZ, USA – The Van Buren

11/8 – Santa Fe, NM, USA – Tumbleroot

11/10 – Englewood, CO, USA – Gothic Theatre

11/ 11 – Boulder, CO, USA – Fox Theatre

11/13 – Salt Lake City, UT, USA – Metro Music Hall

11/14 – Boise, ID, USA – Shrine Social Club

11/15 – Seattle, WA, USA – The Showbox

11/16 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – The Pearl

11/17 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – The Pearl

11/18 – Portland, OR, USA – Revolution Hall

11/20 – San Francisco, CA, USA – Regency Ballroom

11/21 – Santa Cruz, CA, USA – Rio Theatre

11/22 – 24 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Teragram Ballroom

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado