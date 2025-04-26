Faithless & Bebe Rexha Share New Collaboration “Dollars And Dimes”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 26th, 2025 - 12:17 AM

Faithless is an electronic dance music group who create electronic dance music within the pop genre. Faithless have recruited the Grammy-nominated artists, Bebe Rexha, who has also been a part of electronic music before. One of Rexha’s more popular songs, “Take me Home,” with Cash Cash is an electronic dance song. On April 25, Faithless and Rexha teamed up and released their new song together, “Dollars and Dimes,” via ADA. Even though the song is an electronic dance song, the tone of the song is pretty mellow, and not incredibly fast. The song sounds upbeat because of the genre, yet it sounds pretty relaxing at the same time. The lyrics of the song encapsulate the idea that the idea of “money over everything” is not in fact everything, but finding love and human connection is more powerful than what any amount of money could bring.

Listen to “Dollars and Dimes.”

Rexha shares her excitement on collaborating with the electronic dance group. “Faithless are dance legends and to collaborate has been a dream,” said Rexha. “I can’t wait for you to hear what we made together.” Their single, “Dollars and Dimes,” is Faithless’ second single this year, following “Peace and Noise,” which features Suli Breaks. Rexha has also been experiencing the dance genre as well, even recently. In 2023, Rexha put out a song with David Guetta, titled, “I’m Good (Blue),” which was such a success, it hit number four on the Billboard charts. It even has over 200 million streams on Spotify.