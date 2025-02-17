Ezra Furman Announces 10th Album Goodbye Small Head For May 2025 Release

Home News Michelle Grisales February 17th, 2025 - 7:34 PM

Acclaimed multi-talented artist Ezra Furman celebrates a milestone in her career with the announcement of her 10th studio album, Goodbye Small Head, set to release on May 16 via Bella Union and available for pre-order here. Created during a whirlwind of stress, the album title serves as a subtle tribute to the 1999 Sleater-Kinney track “Get Up.” To accompany today’s announcement, Furman has unveiled the cinematic, string-heavy lead single “Grand Mal,” along with a music video in which she stars, directed by Eleanor Petry.

Throughout her distinguished career, Furman has composed the soundtrack for Netflix’s Sex Education, penned Lou Reed: Transformer for the series, embraced motherhood, and more recently teamed up with Sharon Van Etten to cover Sinead O’Connor’s “Feel So Different” for the TRANSA benefit compilation by the non-profit organization Red Hot.

Furman also wrote a bio herself for the album that starts, “Hi my name is Ezra Furman this is the press release for my new record. Goodbye Small Head is the name of this record. Twelve songs, twelve variations on the experience of completely losing control, whether by weakness, illness, mysticism, BDSM, drugs, heartbreak or just living in a sick society with one’s eyes open. These songs are vivid with overwhelm. They’re not about someone going off the rails, they are inside that person’s heart.”

The bio continues by explaining the process of working with her band to make some music communally while some she felt were made for her to do it herself. She then dives into describing the messages behind some songs off the album.

Goodbye Small Head tracklist:

Grand Mal Sudden Storm Jump Out Power of the Moon You Mustn’t Show Weakness Submission Veil Song Slow Burn You Hurt Me I Hate You Strange Girl A World of Love and Care I Need the Angel

Furman will be touring North America starting April 4th through the 29th of October. Tickets are now available to order here.