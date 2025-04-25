The Ting Tings Release New Song “Dreaming”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 25th, 2025 - 11:51 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Popular pop duo, The Ting Tings, released their New Song, titled, “Dreaming” on April, 25, 2025. The duo, Jules De Martino and Katie White, are having their new single on their new, upcoming album, HOME. Their new album will be their first long-player in six years. Since The Ting Tings were making such big changes, they even considered changing the band’s name. “I remember the moment on ‘Dreaming’ which was really crucial in terms of the final song,” said De Martino. “We were already singing the word, ‘Dreaming …’ which prompted the question, ‘Well, what are we dreaming about?’ I remember in the process of putting the lyrics down, Katie sang about changing our name. We had talked about that. White, however, had a different spin on the words. “Really, it could be about any situation where you find yourself asking ‘Can I wipe the slate clean and start again?’” said White.

Their single sounds like a dream as well. The song has a very soothing tone, and it is slowly paced. Even when the song speeds up a little, the song still sounds just as soothing, as if you are dreaming. For their album, HOME, the band embraces a 1970s West Coast style of music. With the harmonies and their arrangements which are inspired by many popular bands and artists from around that time like Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell and the Eagles. So far, they have “Dreaming” released, and their other single that was released, “Good People Do Bad Things.” Their new album is set to release on June 6 of this year.