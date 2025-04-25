Sebastian Ingrosso & Steve Angello Share New Song “No Enemies”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 25th, 2025 - 12:10 AM

On April 23, 2025, Swedish DJ, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Greek-Swedish DJ, Steve Angello, teamed up to collaborate on a new song together, titled, “No Enemies.” The song features the Swedish singer, Namasenda, for their vocals on the song. Right off the bat, the song starts with a dance tone and is steady. Around 20 seconds, the vocals start to be introduced, which stays the same throughout the song. During the song, there is a second where the music goes away, but the vocals are there, a cappella. Even though the song is pretty upbeat, it is not the fastest pace song, which adds a calm balance to the sound of the dance music.

Listen to and watch “No Enemies.”

The song was also released with a video, which is entirely in black and white. The video features clips of a group of people with a lot of smoke around, and it seems to be that the people may be jumping as if at a concert. In between clips of the concert, there are clips of people with “No Enemies” on their bodies. It could be either a tattoo on their neck, under their eye, arm, lips and on their back. It could also be a grill on their teeth that says “No Enemies” too.

“No Enemies” is their first collaboration together since “Skip” in 2024 and “U Ok?” which was released in 2023. Since 2013, Angello has been using his solo sound and releasing his own music. He also released an album in 2016, Wild Youth, which also had collaborations with other well known artists.