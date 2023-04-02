Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello and PARISI Pump Up The Volume with New Collab Single “U Ok?”

PARISI, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso collaborate on a new dance track called “U Ok?”. Both Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso are part of the electronic trio Swedish House Mafia. The trio has recently had a Las Vegas residency at Wynn. The two thirds of Swedish House Mafia team up with PARISI in their new song.

The song is a classic house song with added elements included. There is a low bass that is reminiscent of dubstep music. It’s a quick song but it showcases what these producers do best. The song is built around a sample from the German electronic artist Roman Flügel and his song “Geht’s noch?”. “U Ok?” premiered during Swedish House Mafia’s performance at Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Along with the single, the electronic trio is set to release new music very soon. They have a long standing relationship with the Ibizan club Ushuaïa Ibiza. They are known for having legendary shows that this venue and hope to debut some of their new songs there.

Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello describe the song as “revisiting our roots and giving new life into this timeless melody that has been a part of our career for so many years”.