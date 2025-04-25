Fiona Apple Shares Poignant New Cover Of Neil Young’s “Heart Of Gold”

Home News Steven April 25th, 2025 - 5:48 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

American singer-songwriter Fiona Apple has released a cover of “Heart of Gold” by Canadian folk singer-songwriter Neil Young. The cover comes as part of the album Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young Volume 1, a collaborative tribute album also released today. Apple is one of many popular artists featured on the album’s first volume, also including Mumford & Sons, Eddie Vedder, The Doobie Brothers and many more. Apple’s cover has been uploaded to YouTube.

Apple’s cover is close to the original song, with slightly more subdued instrumentation. A steady drumbeat and soft piano notes pervade the song. Her vocals provide a soft, emotional and steady tone that emphasizes the lyrics of the song and pay a strong tribute to Neil’s original work. As the song swells towards the chorus, violins join the instrumentation adding another emotional layer to the song.

Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young Volume I is the first of two parts paying tribute to the folk singer. The 12-song album features a different artist covering a song from Young’s iconic library. Proceeds from the album benefit the Bridge School, a school for children suffering from severe speech or physical impediments. Young himself hosted year concerts to benefit the school beggining in 1986 and lasting up until 2016, where he still continued to aid them financially.

Apple has not released an album since 2020’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters, however she has remained active musically since with singles and guests appearances. In March, she collaborated with The Waterboys for a single, Letters from an Unknown Girlfriend.