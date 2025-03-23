Fiona Apple Teams Up With The Waterboys For Collaborative New Single “Letter From An Unknown Girlfriend’

Home News Juliet Paiz March 23rd, 2025 - 3:59 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Fiona Apple has teamed up with The Waterboys for a new single, “Letter From An Unknown Girlfriend.” The song mixes Apple’s soulful voice with The Waterboys’ rich, layered sound, combining indie rock and folk. It’s a reflective track about longing, vulnerability and the twists of relationships. The lyrics tell the story of a letter from a mysterious person, with Apple’s haunting vocals adding emotional depth.

The music features sweeping strings and powerful instrumentals that create both an intimate and grand feeling. Apple’s voice adds raw emotion, while The Waterboys bring their signature sound, making the song feel full and rich.

The lyric video for the song matches its mood, with a perfect font for the letters that match the song’s energy. The background image appears to be a messy bed in the evening with light still shining through the door on window, illuminating the bed. It captures a surreal, emotional journey that matches the feeling of the song.

This collaboration showcases both Apple’s songwriting talent and The Waterboys’ musical style. Fans of both will enjoy how well their unique sounds come together in this moving and powerful track.

Not only will Fiona Apple be featured on The Waterboys’ new album but artists such as Bruce Springsteen will be as well. The album will be a concept album about the late actor Dennis Hopper and will be titled Life, Death and Dennis Hopper. It will be released April 4 via Sun Records so make sure to mark your calendars! To add on, in October of last year Fiona Apple covered Don Heffington’s “Lately” as part of the tribute album, Tonight I’ll Go Down Swingin’: A Tribute To Don Heffington.