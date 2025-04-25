Carla Harvey Of Butcher Babies Shares Fun New Video For “Sick Ones”

Home News Steven April 25th, 2025 - 6:34 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Carla Harvey, founding co-signer of metal band Butcher Babies, released a new music video for her new band’s single, “Sick Ones.” The single comes as the first release from Harvey’s new project, The Violent Hour, and her first release since her departure from Butcher Babies in 2024. The song also features guitarist John William Lowery, known by his stage name John5. The video is written by and stars Harvey, and is directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, known for working with artists like Black Veil Brides and Kat Von D. The video is available on The Violent Hour’s YouTube channel.

The song features Harvey’s vocals over an intense and upbeat metal instrumental, with roaring guitar and aggressive drumming. Harvey sings about dealing with negative and toxic people, in the chorus ultimately telling listeners that “before they drag you down, cut the sick ones loose.” In the video, Harvey plays five different characters meant to represent different negative traits, as examples of the “sick ones” she warns against in the song. According to her, this is meant to contrast the song’s lyrics speaking of people external to the singer, the video represents the negative parts of oneself.

“While Sick Ones is about cutting toxic people out of your life—those who constantly devalue you —I wanted to flip that narrative for the video,” Harvey said in a press release. “I’ve always been interested in the idea that sometimes, the most dangerous person to confront is yourself. The video explores what it means to face those darker versions of who we’ve been, and whether we can truly leave them behind… or, as the ending suggests, learn to coexist peacefully. Vicente took my vision and brought it to life. I came to him with a wild idea and no clue how to execute it—and we made it work! I loved getting a chance to play multiple larger-than-life characters.”