Danny Brown Releases Deluxe Edition of Quaranta with New Tracks “Cheaters” and “Keep It To Me”

Home News Sydney Cook October 20th, 2024 - 1:51 PM

Nearly a year ago, Danny Brown made a strong return to the music scene with Quaranta, his highly anticipated album marking his 40th birthday. This project served as a spiritual follow-up to his 2011 breakthrough record XXX, showcasing his continued evolution as an artist. On October 18, Brown released a deluxe edition of Quaranta, expanding on the original album with two new tracks, along with instrumental versions of four songs from the initial release.

The new songs present a wide range of Brown’s signature styles. “Cheaters,” produced by Black Milk, is an upbeat, lively track, that features an energetic and vibrant sound. On the other hand, “Keep It To Me,” produced by Black Noi$e, offers a stark contrast. This track slows down the tempo, allowing Brown to explore a more introspective tone.

Fans of Brown can now experience the full scope of Quaranta (Deluxe) in this expanded edition.

Listen to Danny Brown’s “Cheaters” and “Keep It To Me” down below.

Check out the deluxe version on multiple streaming platforms.