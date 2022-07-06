Carlos Santana Collapses on Stage During Michigan Show Due to Heat Exhaustion

Home News Karan Singh July 6th, 2022 - 10:42 AM

Hall of fame guitarist Carlos Santana is steadily recovering after passing out on stage during a concert in Michigan yesterday. He posted the following message on Facebook soon after the incident to assure fans that he is feeling better:

to one and all

thank you for your precious prayers

Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy

forgot to eat and drink water

so i dehydrated and passed out

blessings and miracles to you all

According to Deadline, he was taken to a local hospital following the incident and his team has since confirmed that he is “doing well.” The veteran musician was scheduled to play a show tonight in Burgettstown, PA, but it has now been postponed.

Several recordings of Santana fainting onstage at the Pine Knob Music Theater were posted on social media — he can be seen getting back on his feet quickly and then being escorted off stage, bringing the concert to an abrupt end. The collapse was apparently caused by heat exhaustion. There is speculation about an “unscheduled heart procedure” he underwent last year, and if that might have anything to do with last night’s incident.

Less than a month ago, Santana began his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, and it will continue through August if things go as planned. He said the following about last night’s situation in a video message: “I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest.”