Leftover Crack Share Powerful New Single & Video “White Guilty Atrocity Quilt” & “Brad Sabbath”

Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2025 - 8:12 PM

Today, punk band Leftöver Crack has released their new single, “White Guilt Atrocity Quilt” along with the B-side, “Brad Sabbath.” To help further elaborate about the songs, the band said: “The new song by Leftöver Crack is about the history of white self-proclaimed Americans and the injustice, displacement, genocide, rape, disease, enslavement, human commodification and trafficking, cruelty, brutality, exploitation, broken promises and vilification of the native Indigenous population.”

Leftöver Crack adds: “as well as the populations of African countries, for the benefit of the privileged class and rich “elite” whites, who behave no differently than the Europeans that forced them to seek a new world where they could live in peace, practice their religions freely and avoid paying financial tribute to British royalty, only to demand that the subjugated peoples of this country fatten their own oligarchic coffers and bow down to their own demented dynasties, all while presenting a facade of caring about those destroyed in their scorched wake.

The long-out-of-print second album from New York City’s finest crust-ska agitators Leftöver Crack is finally back. Fuck World Trade is the 2004 record that cemented Leftöver Crack’s place in punk history and it is getting a vinyl reissue. This album was a statement when it dropped and it still holds up. Originally released on Alternative Tentacles Records and produced by Steve Albini, it pushed the band’s signature blend of ska, punk and hardcore into even sharper political territory.