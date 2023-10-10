Bush Shares Dystopian New Video for “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere”

Bush has released the official music video for “Nowhere to go but everywhere” which will be on the band’s first-ever greatest hits collection, “Loaded: The greatest hits 1994-2023”. It will be due November 10 via Round Hill Records. The video tells the story of what lengths people will go through to avoid getting older. The clip can be seen below.
Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale comments on the video: “While anyone can identify with clinging to the past which the song addresses, the extremes we’ve seen some people go to for external youth is unnerving. It is a drag watching your own face age — and yet, as David Bowie said, ‘The thing about aging is you become the person you should have been all along.’ Genius. And feels true.”
“I’m really grateful that I get the chance to make music after all of this time,” Rossdale said. “The privilege is not lost on me. I’m still in the octagon, and I think that’s healthy because I’m good at fighting.”
“Nowhere to Go But Everywhere” starts off with a car driving into some kind of factory. After Bush goes through a metal detector, the music begins. He sings about the dangers of plastic surgery and possible body modifications. “I been looking for a starter kit // Finding ways to keep it lit Know your rights It’s not a game // Flesh and blood on the interstate”. He sings about how we take youth for granted “I was so much younger then // Thought life would never end // I was so much younger then // Me and all my friends Impermanence Impermanence”. In the video, Bush asks the surgeon to make him younger by thirty years. At first, his transformation is a success, but then the viewer can see his face falling apart later. The video ends with him contemplating his choices.