Bush Shares Dystopian New Video for “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere”

Home News James Reed October 10th, 2023 - 7:39 PM

Bush has released the official music video for “Nowhere to go but everywhere” which will be on the band’s first-ever greatest hits collection, “Loaded: The greatest hits 1994-2023”. It will be due November 10 via Round Hill Records. The video tells the story of what lengths people will go through to avoid getting older. The clip can be seen below.

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale comments on the video: “While anyone can identify with clinging to the past which the song addresses, the extremes we’ve seen some people go to for external youth is unnerving. It is a drag watching your own face age — and yet, as David Bowie said, ‘The thing about aging is you become the person you should have been all along.’ Genius. And feels true.”

“I’m really grateful that I get the chance to make music after all of this time,” Rossdale said. “The privilege is not lost on me. I’m still in the octagon, and I think that’s healthy because I’m good at fighting.”