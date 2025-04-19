Suicidal Tendencies Return With First New Song In 7 Years “Adrenaline Addict”

Home News Lea Tran April 19th, 2025 - 4:13 PM

Suicidal Tendencies’ newest song in almost a decade, “Adrenaline Addict” gives a new sound to punk. With guest vocals from Nisha STar, her softer voice is a fun and new contrast to the hardcore instrumentals and the frontman, Mike “Cyco Miko” Muir, rougher voice.

The song opens up with a fast drumbeat and then with STar’s addictive vocals. The song then becomes a fun call and response between STar and Muir. STar’s lyrics are a bit more encouraging as Muir’s are more aggressive, which reflects both of the distinct tones of their voices. But overall, they share the same theme of living life to the fullest.

The instrumentals are fast and aggressive, more complementary to Muir’s voice. The guitar is intense, and the drums feel like they never stop. Once the song reaches the chorus, it sounds like a classic punk song, making you want to thrash your head to the beat. However, STar’s voice is still present, almost like an echo during the chorus, still giving a calm edge to the song.

This is the first song from Suicidal Tendencies in seven years. It’s the recorded debut of the current Suicidal Tendencies lineup with Muir still as the frontman and Dean Pleasants as the lead guitarist. Other members now include Dillinger Escape Plan’s guitarist Ben Weinman, bassist Tye Trujillo and former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg. Weinberg announced in January that he was in the process of making a solo studio album.

Suicidal Tendencies will also be joining Metallica on their 2025 North America tour, which starts mid-April. “Adrenaline Addict” is available to stream on all platforms.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock