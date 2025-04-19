Bishop Briggs Shares Anthemic New Single “In Your Eyes”

Home News Lea Tran April 19th, 2025 - 8:22 PM

Bishop Briggs’ new single, “In Your Eyes”, is a part of the Inspired By Jane EP, dedicated to Mother Earth. The song is a love song to the earth while also creating a sense of urgency for us to make a stand against the injustices the planet faces. Briggs shows her appreciation for the earth as it’s been there for her, and it’s time for her to return the favor.

The instrumentals are simple, with only a basic guitar played in the background of Briggs’ voice. Other vocals are layered in to add some more dimension and softness to the song. As the song progresses, so does the sense of urgency, with Briggs’ voice getting louder, as if projecting to a larger audience about this message.

“In Your Eyes” is the first song off the EP, Inspired By Jane, that was made for the Apple TV+ series Jane. The EP will also feature four other original songs from the artists, Tash Sultana, Lily Meola, Nightly and Leonie Biney. These songs will also share similar themes of environmental advocacy and appreciation.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this project. I’m such a huge forever fan of Dr. Jane Goodall. To be able to be a part of something like this that honors her in such a specific way has been such a big, important moment in my musical life and career,” Briggs said in a press release.

Briggs recently released her own single, “Woman is King”, in March as a part of the deluxe version of her latest album, My Therapist I’m Fine. Season three of Jane is available to watch as of April 18. “In Your Eyes” is available on all streaming platforms.

Inspired By Jane tracklist

In Your Eyes – Bishop Briggs Endless Day – Leonie Biney Welcome Home – Lily Meola Everything Can Change – Nightly Ride – Tash Sultana

Photo Credits: Aldi Victoria