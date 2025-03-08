Bishop Briggs Shares Empowering New Single & Video “Woman Is King”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 8th, 2025 - 10:58 PM

Bishop Briggs has returned with the release of a deluxe edition of her new album Tell My Therapist I’m Fine. The new version of the record features two bonus tracks, “Lightning” and “Woman Is King,” the latter of which includes an accompanying music video.

The satiric visual was co-directed by Briggs and Rachel Bickett who has previously collaborated with Hayley Kiyoko and Fletcher. The theme is undoubtedly related to female empowerment, reflecting on womanhood and rebellion while honoring Women’s History Month.

Speaking on the release of the extended version of the album, Briggs offered, “When Tell My Therapist I’m Fine came out I felt as though I had a chance to honor my sister by acknowledging such a specific genre that she introduced to me when we were teenagers. I witnessed Kate’s strength every single day and it felt like her life mission was to pass every bit of her own confidence onto me. “Woman is King” and “Lightning” are two songs that possess the power Kate so desperately and eagerly wanted me to have in my life.”

Briggs was launched into pop stardom with her catchy 2016 single “River” which showcased her powerful vocals alongside rowdy instrumentation. She will be heading out on a nearly sold-out tour this month in support of the album, kicking it off with a show in Phoenix, Arizona at Crescent Ballroom on the 11th and bringing it to a close with a concert in Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise Rock Club on the 29th.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz