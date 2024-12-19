Alleged Lil Wayne Diss Tracks Against Kendrick Lamar Surface Online

Home News Will Close December 19th, 2024 - 6:47 PM

The hip-hop world is buzzing with speculation as alleged diss tracks by Lil Wayne targeting Kendrick Lamar have reportedly surfaced online. Fans and critics alike are dissecting the lyrics of two leaked songs that many believe take direct aim at the Compton rapper, though neither artist has confirmed the authenticity of the tracks.

The alleged diss tracks, which appeared on various online platforms late Monday, feature verses that seem to challenge Kendrick Lamar’s lyrical prowess and status in the rap game. NME reports that Wayne’s issue may come from the decision to have Kendrick Lamar headline the 2024 Superbowl Halftime Show.

Fans of both artists have taken to social media to share their thoughts, with some defending their favorite rappers and others calling for peace between the two hip-hop titans. Many fans argue that even if the tracks are authentic, they could simply be part of the competitive nature of hip-hop rather than a personal feud.

Industry insiders have pointed out that Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar have previously collaborated on tracks like “Mona Lisa” from Wayne’s Tha Carter V. Their past professional relationship has left fans wondering what could have sparked the alleged lyrical jabs.

Neither Lil Wayne nor Kendrick Lamar’s representatives have commented on the situation as of now. The uncertainty surrounding the legitimacy of the tracks has only fueled the debate, with some skeptics suggesting that the songs could be the work of an elaborate AI hoax or unreleased material taken out of context.

Kendrick Lamar has been making waves in the Hip-Hop industry for month now. Just last week the rapper announced that his upcoming tour with SZA will be heading to MetLife stadium for two nights in May.

As hip-hop enthusiasts await clarification, the discussion has reignited broader conversations about competition, artistry, and respect in the rap genre.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna.