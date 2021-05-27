Jon Spencer & the HITmakers Announces Fall 2021 October ACTION Tour Dates

American music group Jon Spencer & The HITmakers has announced their “October ACTION” tour for this upcoming fall, according to Brooklyn Vegan. It will kick off on October 8 in Cleveland, OH at the Beachland Tavern and wrap up on October 23 in Brooklyn, NY at the Market Hotel. The tour will include shows in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Nashville, Atlanta, Athens, Columbia, Baltimore and a number of others.
Tickets are on sale now, and can be found on the TicketWeb site here for $25 a person for all ages.
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers is made up of Jon Spencer, Bob Bert (Sonic Youth and Pussy Galore), Sam Coomes (Quasi and Heatmiser) and M Sord. All concert dates and venues can be found below.
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers – 2021 Tour Dates
10/08 — Cleveland OH — Beachland Tavern
10/09 — Pittsburgh PA — Club Cafe
10/10 — Columbus OH — Ace of Cups
10/11 — Newport KY — The Southgate House Revival
10/12 — Louisville KY — Zanzabar
10/13 — Nashville TN — The High Watt
10/14 — Memphis TN — Hi-Tone Cafe
10/16 — Jackson MS — Martin’s
10/18 — Atlanta GA — The Earl
10/19 — Athens GA — 40 Watt Club
10/20 — Columbia SC — New Brookland Tavern
10/22 — Raleigh NC — Kings
10/23 — Baltimore MD — The Ottobar
10/23 — Brooklyn NY — Market Hotel