Jon Spencer & the HITmakers Announces Fall 2021 October ACTION Tour Dates

American music group Jon Spencer & The HITmakers has announced their “October ACTION” tour for this upcoming fall, according to Brooklyn Vegan. It will kick off on October 8 in Cleveland, OH at the Beachland Tavern and wrap up on October 23 in Brooklyn, NY at the Market Hotel. The tour will include shows in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Nashville, Atlanta, Athens, Columbia, Baltimore and a number of others.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be found on the TicketWeb site here for $25 a person for all ages.

Jon Spencer & the HITmakers is made up of Jon Spencer, Bob Bert (Sonic Youth and Pussy Galore), Sam Coomes (Quasi and Heatmiser) and M Sord. All concert dates and venues can be found below.

Jon Spencer & the HITmakers – 2021 Tour Dates

10/08 — Cleveland OH — Beachland Tavern

10/09 — Pittsburgh PA — Club Cafe

10/10 — Columbus OH — Ace of Cups

10/11 — Newport KY — The Southgate House Revival

10/12 — Louisville KY — Zanzabar

10/13 — Nashville TN — The High Watt

10/14 — Memphis TN — Hi-Tone Cafe

10/16 — Jackson MS — Martin’s

10/18 — Atlanta GA — The Earl

10/19 — Athens GA — 40 Watt Club

10/20 — Columbia SC — New Brookland Tavern

10/22 — Raleigh NC — Kings

10/23 — Baltimore MD — The Ottobar

10/23 — Brooklyn NY — Market Hotel