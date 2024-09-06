Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon September 6th, 2024 - 10:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds made their glorious return with their new album Wild God late last month, marking their eighteenth studio album to date. Now, the band has announced a North American tour in support of their latest release which is slated to take place next Spring.

The trek will kick off with a show in Boston, Massachusetts on April 15 at Agganis Arena and a concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 17 with both featuring support from special guest St. Vincent. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will also be stopping in Michigan, Washington DC, Ontario, Quebec, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, Missouri, Colorado, Oregon, British Columbia and Washington. The tour will conclude with a show at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California on May 14.

Presale will begin on Tuesday, September 10 with tickets going on sale publicly on Friday, September 13. More information regarding tickets can be found here.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Spring 2025 Tour Dates

4/15 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena (with St. Vincent)

4/17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center (with St. Vincent)

4/19 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

4/21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

4/23 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

4/24 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

4/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

4/28 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

4/29 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

4/30 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

5/2 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

5/4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

5/5 – Kansas City, MO – Kansas City Music Hall

5/7 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

5/10 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

5/11 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5/12 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

5/14 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

