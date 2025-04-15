Lil Nas X Hospitalized Due to Partial Facial Paralysis

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 15th, 2025 - 8:38 PM

American rapper and singer Lil Nas X has been hospitalized due to partial facial paralysis of the right side of his face. He recently uploaded of video of himself in a hospital gown lying in bed where he can be seen laughing and can only laugh with half of his face.

The right side of his face stays still as he is attempting to laugh. With his facial muscles essentially being immobile. The artist has no previously suffered from facial paralysis or any other form of paralysis before, making this shocking for fans and Lil Nas X himself.

A post shared by ☆dreamboy. (@lilnasx)

He has yet to release exactly what caused the paralysis, but many fans are speculating that X might suffer from an idiopathic condition, meaning an exact cause for the paralysis cannot be known, according to NME. Nerve issues like this can also cause more severe conditions, such as hearing loss.

There have been artists who have suffered from this condition before, such as Justin Bieber, who revealed in 2022 that he was partially paralysed on the right side of his face, just like X, but eventually made a full recovery. This is a lot on X’s plate, especially since he released his album Days Before Dreamboy via Columbia Records. While fans are worried, X continues to maintain a positive attitude based on his social media posts. All fans can do is hope for his well-being.