The Marías Share Wistful New Singles “Back To Me” & “Nobody New”

The Marías just released two new tracks, “Back To Me” and surprise B-side “Nobody New” which hit fans directly in the heart. “Back To Me” is all about those aching moments of desiring reconciliation and yearning for a loving connection with someone from the past. It’s got dreamy synths, a pulsing bassline, and María’s soft voice floating over it all. The songs are addictive, making fans feel like they want to sit in the sadness a little longer, although it hurts.

María said the song came together quickly during a jam session. It’s that kind of breakup track that says what you’re feeling when you don’t even have the words.

With “Nobody New,” it appears to dive even deeper into the loneliness. It’s slower, moodier and carries a kind of quiet sadness that lingers. María’s vocals, with some being sung in Spanish, bring a personal and heartfelt touch that makes it feel even more intimate.

These two songs show a new side of The Marías as they move past Submarine and into something even more vulnerable than we could have imagined. With Coachella around the corner, the timing couldn’t be better.

In August 2024, The Marías announced a series of after party celebrations. Their shows at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever were followed by official after parties with DJ sets. This was during their tour of Submarine.