The Head and Heart Release New Song “Blue Embers”

Lea Tran April 12th, 2025 - 4:09 PM

The Head and Heart’s newest single, “Blue Embers”, is a comforting song about conclusions. The song has a soft instrumentation including guitars and a steady dumbest that gives the song a folk-rock sound The Head and Heart is recognizable for.

The song explores themes of being overwhelmed and being stuck in a never-ending cycle. However, the song is comforting in a way that it reminds us that things eventually do come to an end, hence the lyrics, “But it does end. And then things open up. But before it opens, it seems like it won’t. / Like it couldn’t possibly ever open up. / But then if you hold on long enough, it does.”

The song is mainly sung by male vocals, but it turns into a nice duet during the chorus between a man and a woman. It adds to the lyrics of the song as the chorus talks about believing in one another during these hard times.

Matt Gervais from The Head and The Heart said in a press release, “Blue Embers was written in that never-ending, always-ending space. If it weren’t for music, that space would be harder and harder to see through. And if you’re in there right now, know that you’re not alone, that it does open up, and that there’s beauty on the other side you can’t even imagine. Just hold on. ”

“Blue Embers” is the fourth single released from The Head and The Heart’s upcoming album, “Aperture”. According to a press release, “Aperture” is the first self-produced album since the band’s debut album in 2011.

““I believe we’ve made a very great record together and obviously the title is an important aspect of the final product,” Matty Gervais said, “For me, Aperture represents the choice we all must make between resigning ourselves to darkness, or letting the light in and recognizing our own agency to do so.”

“Aperture” is set to release on May 9, followed by a tour starting May 30. “Blue Embers” is available to stream on all platforms.

Photo Credits: Owen Ela