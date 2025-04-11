Nell Smith’s Cinematic Video For “Daisy Fields” Released

Home News Catalina Martello April 11th, 2025 - 5:55 PM

Nell Smith has released her debut solo album Anxious. Smith has also released a video for a track on the album, “Daisy.” Smith unfortunately unexpectedly passed away October 6th, 2024. The recent passing of Smith makes this album especially bittersweet. Smith was known as the “Music Prodigy,” and died at 17.

The video is beautiful. It shows Smith running through fields of tall grass. The lyrics are plastered across the screen with child- like fonts. Smith is seen from a raw perspective. The song is also very soft and childlike. It shows innocence as Smith talks about making flower crowns in daisy fields.

Wayne Coyne spoke about Smith,“It is still very painful when I realize Nell is gone. I keep thinking I’ll check my text messages from her. I’m sure she has a new drawing or new piece of a song or a new photo of her cat… and then I remember she is gone. Now when I’m listening to her singing these songs there is a brief fantastical joy. Her voice hits the ear, the ear tells brain this is the sound of love, the brain lets the mind fly through the billions of connections it has with Nell’s life… but as it flies it also flies to her death… there is something holy that happens now.”





