David Longstreth Of Dirty Projectors Announces New Film Score The Legend Of Ochi For April 2025 Release, Shares Three New Tracks “Prelude,” “The Pond” & “The River”

Today, A24 Music has announced David Longstreth’s original score for the hotly anticipated family adventure/thriller The Legend of Ochi, which will be out on April 25. Longstreth’s reverence for orchestral music can be heard throughout his renowned and highly influential Dirty Projectors discography but on The Legend of Ochi, the artist emerges as a remarkably skilled and innovative composer.

Alongside the announcement, A24 Music has shared a triumphant, heartfelt and exuberant suite of highlights from the score called ”Prelude,” “The Pond” and “The River.” Across 31 orchestral pieces and one new full-band Dirty Projectors song, the project is a sweeping and enrapturing adventure that seamlessly captures and augments the pathos, intrepid spirit and wide-eyed wonder of the film. Dirty Projectors’ “Through The Long And Lonely Night” appears exclusively on the score album, with an alternate version of the track heard in the film.

Set in a remote village on the island of Carpathia, The Legend of Ochi follows a shy farm girl named Yuri ,who is raised to fear an elusive animal species known as Ochi. But when Yuri discovers a wounded baby Ochi has been left behind, she escapes on a quest to bring him home. Directed by Isaiah Saxon in his feature film debut, it stars Willem Dafoe, Finn Wolfhard, Helena Zengel and Emily Watson. The Legend of Ochi opens in New York City & Los Angeles on April 18 and will be in theaters everywhere on April 25.

The Legend of Ochi Track List