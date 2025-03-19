Dirty Projectors Release New Song “Bank On”

Home News Charlotte Huot March 19th, 2025 - 7:10 PM

Dirty Projectors have returned with a powerful new single, “Bank On,” the third track released from their upcoming collaborative album Song Of The Earth—out April 4 via Nonesuch, New Amsterdam and Transgressive Records.

The six-and-a-half-minute track is a sweeping, genre-bending odyssey that blends biting social commentary with rich, experimental instrumentation. Featuring contributions from ensemble s t a r g a z e, “Bank On” combines everything from lush harmonies and bold brass fanfare to quirky lyricism and harpsichord-tinged grooves.

Frontman David Longstreth described the track as a meditation on the relationship between capitalism and complacency in the face of ecological collapse. “‘Bank on apocalypse’—it’s short-selling our collective investment in a livable future in the hopes of making a buck in the meantime,” he said in a statement. “The central image is of those massive granite-bank buildings—symbols of permanence—crumbling beneath us.”

The song’s rich textures include a standout vocal performance from Felicia Douglass, a dramatic chorus invoking future regret and a blend of orchestral and electronic flourishes that push the band’s signature sound in new directions.